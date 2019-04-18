The Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba, has submitted that the maiden Lagos Media Marathon scheduled to take place next month is another plus for the laudable initiative by Governor Akinwumi Ambode to revive the culture of road races in Lagos and the country at large.

Ogba reckoned that the marathon being planned by the journalists was in furtherance to the solid foundation and enabling environment helped put in place by Gov. Ambode who has done a lot in the last four years to ensure that Lagos and indeed Nigeria takes its rightful place on the global map for sports tourism.

While speaking in Lagos, the former President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, commended the brains behind the Lagos Media Marathon for taking the vision of Gov. Ambode’s revival of the culture of road races to a new level by introducing registration fees for running in a 10km race which is the global standard like in the London, New York and Boston Marathons among others.

Ogba advised the organizers of other races in Nigeria to take a cue from the Lagos Media Race and introduce registration fees. “I am very excited with this wonderful idea to have the Lagos Media Marathon which I hear would be the first of its kind in this part of the world. We must thank Governor Ambode for reviving the culture and people; including journalists keying into the initiative,” the NOC Vice President said.