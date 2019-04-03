Organisers of the maiden Lagos Media Marathon have made an official announcement, seeking for volunteers for the upcoming media race slated for May.

Debo Oshundun; the Vice Chairman of the organising committee said more hands are needed to help midwife the historic event.

Oshundun said volunteers are needed in some key aspects that would further help with a seamless organisation.

The aspects in which volunteers are being expected included medical, transportation, steward, welfare, logistics and technical.

He said:” We are asking for interested volunteers to come on board in this historic journey that would be placing Lagos and indeed Nigeria in the history books as far as road races and sports is concerned in Africa.

“We would like to have genuine volunteers, who are willing to contribute their own little quota towards uplifting of their society.

According to the organisers, members of the Nigeria Youth Service Corp, NYSC, undergraduates across the different tertiary institutions and also graduates are the ones solely eligible to apply as volunteers for the Lagos Media Marathon

“Yes, for this edition, those are the cadres we want to apply so we can have a quality workforce.”