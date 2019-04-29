The maiden Lagos Media Marathon earlier scheduled for May 1 has been postponed because of the May Day celebrations.

In the last few weeks, the office of the Lagos Media Marathon has been receiving continuous calls from unionists; some of whom are journalists and others outside the media industry who will be part of the May Day celebration and at the same time want to be part of the Media Race.

It was in this regard that the organisers toiled with the idea of having the race on May 18 but even before the date was officially announced, Muslim faithful noted that this would again coincide with the Ramadan Fasting and would not be fair on the thousands of them that have already registered to be part of the race.

In the light of the constraints occasioned by the May Day celebration as well as the Ramadan Fasting, the organisers have bowed to the pressure to further postpone the maiden Lagos Media Marathon and a new date is to be announced soon.

In a similar light, major sponsors hoping to be part of the Media Race have also been pushing for a change in date so that they get a lot of mileage as they support the historic road race which will be the first of its kind in this part of the world.

While the registration portal on www.lagosmediamarathon will still be left open for as many as possible interested runners, those that may want a refund of their monies due to the changes in date can indicate.

“There is the need to let people know that we are focused on organizing a credible race and we are particular about getting it right even from the first edition.