The 59th annual synod Diocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria with the theme: “Watch and pray, will hold from tomorrow, April 9 to Sunday, April 11.

The three-day event, which will hold at Olorunda Surulere, Lagos Circuit, No. 16, Brown Road, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, will include representative session, expected to be declared opened by the Founding Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Unity Hospital Group Ltd., Charles Oladeinde Williams.

Former presiding chaplain, Lagos State Chapel, Alausa, Ikeja, Ayo Olu Oyadotun, will preach at the Friday event, which will start with an holy communion service and subsequently follow by the ministerial and lay sessions.

Saturday will feature the representative and business sessions with the Lay President, Diocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Olugbolahan Olayomi, preaching the sermon.

The Sunday thanksgiving service, expected to formally conclude the 2021 synod will feature the Bishop, Diocese of Badagry, Sunday Onadipe.

The church Public Relations Officer, Aramide Noibi, in a statement, said the synod will be presided over by the Archbishop of Lagos, Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, accompanied by his wife, Funmilayo.