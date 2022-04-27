Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria will begin its annual synod on Friday, April 29.

Theme of the synod, which holds at the Wesley Church Araromi Circuit, Beckley Street, Off Moloney Street, is, “Prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.”

According to the Public Relations Officer, Archdiocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Aramide Noibi, the Friday session, which is expected to start at 10 a.m., will be declared open by F. B. Coker t while the Synod Sunday service will climax the event on Sunday, May 1, at 10a.m.

Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, is expected to preside over the three-day synod.