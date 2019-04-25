Glory Ife and Chisom Ebih

In commemoration of this year’s World Health Day, Hypo collaborated with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Environment and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held a two-day five kilometers sensitisation walk, health symposium and a community cleaning exercise tagged “Team Up to Clean Up.”

The planned activities were organised in conjunction with the Lagos State ministries to encourage Nigerians in understanding that cleanliness and hygiene are important health considerations everyone should imbibe in order to maintain a healthier nation.

The health symposium, which was held at LTV 8, Agindinbgi, Ikeja was preceded by a five-Km walk starting from the Ikeja Local Government and concluded with a medical health screening exercise made available to all attendees outside the symposium venue. While the day after saw the Hypo team converged on LSDPC Alaka Estate, Surulere community alongside the House of Representatives member, Surulere Constituency 1, Hon. Desmond Elliot and Nollywood Actress, Mide Martins, teamed up with the community residents to clean up the entire estate.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who was represented by a Director in the Directorate of Disease Control, Dr. Agbolagoriite Olurotimi, commended the Hypo brand for partnering with the Lagos Ministry of Health to sustain the enlightenment campaign and activities towards a more hygienic and cleaner environment in Lagos State and beyond.

He said: “I wish to appreciate Tolaram Enterprise (Makers of Hypo Bleach and Toilet Cleaner) for organising this programme and encourage them to continue this laudable act of encouraging cleanliness in our environment.”

Also, in attendance was the representative of the Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Barrister Oluwatoyin Odusanya, who also lauded the brand’s selfless efforts.

“Hypo brand has made its mark by focusing on a need, which has existed since the beginning of time. Even the Bible says cleanliness is next to godliness. This we believe is a philosophy worth embracing by all and sundry, especially the teaming population of women who are mostly saddled with the responsibility of keeping our environment and household clean.”

The team also moved to the LSDPC Alaka Estate in Surulere to clean up the environment along with the residents.

Hypo’s Brand Manager, Onome Asagbra, explained the concept behind the activity and why it was planned to coincide with the World Health Day.

“Team Up to Clean Up” is an activity imbibed by the brand to bring all stakeholders together to clean up their neighbourhood. The aim of this exercise has always been to elaborate the importance of a clean neighbourhood in disease prevention and control and to stress the importance of everyone, everywhere coming together to raise the standards of health and hygiene around us,” he explained.