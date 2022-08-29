From Paul Orude Bauchi

A teenage girl, Jennifer Joshua Anga, who went missing in Lagos and found herself in Bauchi has been reunited with her family.

Jennifer went missing in Lagos and was found in Bauchi State, the Lagos State Police Command revealed.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who made the disclosure, yesterday, said the teenager was in good condition.

He said Jennifer has been reunited with her family after she was found at a bus park and brought into police custody by a Good Samaritan as the environment was strange to her.

“The command was able to locate the parents of Jennifer and she has reunited with them,” he said.

The police had appealed to the public to help locate Jennifer’s parents, and after a few hours’ announcement, Wakil gave an update that her parents were on their way to Bauchi, while investigations into the matter continued.

The 17-year-old Jennifer had left her home in Victoria Island, Lagos, last Thursday, to deliver a wig cap to her aunt’s friend in Ikorodu.

On the way, she boarded a Danfo bus not far from her home before her disappearance and subsequent appearance in Bauchi.