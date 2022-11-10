By Lukman Olabiyi and Fuad Bakare

The newly installed Onitire of Itire, Oba Tajudeen Ishola Odubiyi and the Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area (LGA), Emmanuel Gbangboye, may face contempt proceedings over their alleged disobedience to court’s order.

The likely contempt proceeding against the duo is due to the disregard to an injunction issued by the State High Court against all parties in a suit no: ID/3669GCNW/2017, which asked parties to maintain the status quo, pending determination of the matter.

The claimants namely: Alhaji Walim Abolaji Irawo, Alhaji Chief Teslim Alani Apena, Chief Rasheed Yekinni Apena, Taiwo Ogundipe, Chief (Mrs) Afusat Williams, and Alhaji Chief Jimoh Amusa Irawo; (suing for themselves and on behalf of Omobo branch of Odunburu Ruling House of Itire), had approached the court through a writ of summons dated April 18, 2017.

The defendants in the suit are Chief Adisa Olatunji; the Chairman, Mushin LGA of Lagos State, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs; the Lagos State Governor, and the state Attorney General.

Despite the pendency of the matter, and the subsisting order of the court, which restrained parties from taking action, pending the final determination of the suit, the claimant alleged that the defendants went ahead on Saturday, November 5, to install Tajudeen Ishola Odubiyi, as Onitire of Itire Land.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned until November 28, 2022, for the adoption of final addresses.