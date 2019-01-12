Oba of Ojokoro land in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Oba Rilwan Oluwalambe Taiwo, has removed two Baales in his domain from office.

In a release issued by Oba Oluwalambe Taiwo and made available to The Sun newspaper and dated December 31, 2018, the monarch removed the Baale of Abule Egba Tuntun and Baale of Ilupeju Tuntun in Ojokoro area of the state.

The removal of the Baales took effect from January 1, 2019.

The affected Baales were Chief Zachaeus I. O. Adeleye of Ilupeju Tuntun and Chief Bakare Akintunde Jonathan, Baale of Abule Egba Tuntun.

In the statements detailing their offences, Oba Oluwalambe Taiwo said of Baale Zachaeus that “Since your installation as Baale of Ilupeju Tuntun, you have behaved yourself in a manner unbecoming of a Baale under my domain.”

The removed Baale of Ilupeju Tuntun was also accused of obstructing Lagos State Government contractors working on dilapidated roads in his domain.

On the part of Baale of Abule Egba Tuntun, Oba Oluwalambe Taiwo said, “Recently, a fire broke out at ABule Egba which resulted in loss of lives and millions of naira worth of properties. You were part of the subjects arrested in connection with the fire outbreak…

“Furthermore, one of your children called from the United States issuing me an ultimatum to secure your release and threatening me and my household that if the release was not met, he shall bring shame through the social media to ridicule my office as the Oba…”

The deposed Baale Jonathan was also accused of fomenting trouble with worthy individuals be introduced to Oba Oluwalambe Taiwo for conferment of chieftaincy titles upon their conferment.