Over 50 major companies in the global automotive industry will be showcasing their products and services as the 14th Lagos Motor Fair & 8th Autoparts Expo kicks off at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, today.

Disclosing this during a media briefing, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the fair, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, said the event is being packaged by BKG Exhibitions Limited of Nigeria, SENEXPO International Fairs Inc of Istanbul, Turkey, and China Auto Modification Accessories Association [CAMAA]-Genertec of China.

Mr. Agwu, who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, explained that the presence of the giants would go a long way in reinforcing the aims and objectives of the show which is fast-tracking the development of the automotive sector in Nigeria.

Some of the companies and agencies that will be participating in the event include: Toyota Nigeria Limited, CIG Motors Limited, PAN Nigeria, ElizadeAutoland [JAC Motors], TATA Motors and National Automotive Design and Development Council [NADDC].

Others are: Ammasco Oil, 11 Plc [Mobil], Eterna Plc, Golden Tripod, Starsew Machine-Denso & Aisin, Garu Technologies and, Michelin Tyres Services Company Limited .