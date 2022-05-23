By Moses Akaigwe

Organisers of the annual Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo Africa, have assured intending exhibitors and the general public that preparations are in top gear to ensure that the exhibition this year is rewarding to both the participants and the visitors.

The exhibition, which is in its 15th edition this year, is scheduled to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, from May 30 to June 4, 2022.

Announcing this at a press briefing in Lagos, the Chairman of the organising committee, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, hinted that the fair would be a benchmark in auto show business in the entire West African sub-region; promising that visitors, including children, would have a rewarding experience.

Agwu, who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, the main organising firm, further revealed that almost all the major vehicle manufacturers and dealers in Nigeria have indicated interest in the fair.

He disclosed that notable banks and insurance companies; major oil companies; manufacturers and dealers in auto-spare parts and accessories, have indicated interest and are seriously preparing to participate in the event.

“Each of the days that the fair will last will be loaded with activities and events that will make this edition remarkably different and we intend to improve and add on this in subsequent editions,” Agwu, revealed further.

Giving more insight into the exhibition, he said that on parade would be automobile products from notable Asian, African, Europea, and American brands, including Ford, Innoson, Yutong, Toyota, GAC, JAC, Renault, KIA OMAA, and many more.

These products, according to him, range from personal choice exotic cars, SUVs, CUVs, Jeeps, light and heavy duty haulage trucks, and buses of various capacities for corporate and mass transit businesses.

The BKG Managing Director remarked: “Strategically, we are playing host to reputable players in auto spare parts and lubricants in this edition. This is as a result of our guided intention to enhance the development of cottage industries in the spare parts sub-sector of the automotive business sector of the economy with the attendant multiplier-effects on the economy of the nation.

“It is also spurred by the need to ginger activities in the sub-sector to complement the setting up of auto clusters as espoused by the automotive policy in the country. Our target is to attract many reputable original equipment manufacturers of spare parts from across the globe to participate in this edition, as well as in subsequent ones. Over 70 of such OEMs from all over the world are already preparing to be at the show.

“From the financial sector, auto financing and acquisition facilities and schemes shall be available at the various stands of the firms from the sector. Those interested in enjoying the synergy existing between the automobile industry and the Insurance sector will get the best and latest from reputable Insurance companies at the fair arena

“Visitors that are interested in knowing and or updating their knowledge about fleet management would also get the best and the latest in that sector of the automotive business from experts in the field that would be on the ground at the fair.

“ We have carefully put in place a lot of crowd-pulling activities all geared toward driving much traffic into the fair. These include, but are not limited to, performances by popular artistes; cultural and fashion displays, models/automobile parades, and a road show. The auto show holds from May 30-June 4, 2022.”