This year’s Lagos Motor Fair & Autoparts Expo, scheduled to open on May 6, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, will have many makers and marketers of leading brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, and additives, displaying their products at the venue.

Also expected to showcase their services and products are banks and other financial institutions, as well as marketers of security gadgets and services.

The Chairman of the organising committee and the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Lagos on the preparations for the event. He said relevant regulatory and policy making agencies are also coming to the fair.

Agwu hinted that more indigenous firms have confirmed they would join over 70 foreign firms that had already indicated their readiness to participate in the event holding from May 6 to11.

“The response from many of the major brand owners and representatives that we have contacted so far, has not been bad,” the Managing Director said.

Some of the latest confirmed participants, according to the committee, are: Toyota Nigeria Limited, Coscharis Motors Ltd, ElizadeAutoland [JAC], PAN Nigeria, 11 Plc [Mobil], and C- Woernman [Nigeria] Limited.

He listed other participants as R & G Automotives, Golden Tripod International Limited, Michelin Tyres and National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). Over 80 companies from Turkey, China, India, Germany and United Arab Emirates are also participating.

The committee chairman further stated, “With the cooperation of our partners in Turkey, United Arab Emirates, China and India over 80 original equipment manufacturers and dealers in auto parts and accessories are taking part in this edition which promises to be another remarkable edition. Strategically we are laying emphasis on the Spare Parts sector in this edition.

According to the Chairman of the Organising Committee, “Our intention in bringing them to Lagos which is the hub of automotive business in West Africa is to enable Nigerians and neighbouring West and Central Africans engaged in auto spare business work out rewarding and lasting business relationships with the main companies engaged in the manufacture of auto spare parts.

Meanwhile, the organisers have assured that entire days of the fair would be exciting and fun-filled for the visitors, exhibitors and the general public Some of the exhibitors, it was learnt, are packaging gift items, lucky dips and other forms of entertainment that would last all through the duration of the fair.”