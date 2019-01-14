Job Osazuwa

Almost every available space in Lagos has been converted to an open market. The walkways, railway tracks as well as pedestrian bridges on major roads have been turned into markets by traders. And government has looked on with indifference.

There is no doubt that this unregulated commercialisation of every spot in Lagos gives the busy city a raucous outlook. Many believe that it would be impossible for the Lagos State government to transform the metropolis into Africa’s model mega city and global economic hub, as it aims to, if the indiscriminate trading continues across the state.

From Ajah Roundabout to Obalende, CMS, Costain, Oyingbo, Yaba, Ojuelegba, Oshodi, Ojota, Ikorodu Roundabout, Egbeda, Igando, Iyana-Iba, Mile Two, Second Rainbow, Agege, Iyana-Ipaja, Ikeja (Under Bridge), Ile-Epo, Tollgate, the story of endless buying and selling on walkways is almost the same.

This manner of selling goods at unapproved places, especially at major bus stops, has existed for decades in Lagos. But the rapid increase and spread to every part, which has further endangered lives and hampered the free movement of persons and vehicles, has become worrisome in recent times.

Their activities on the highways, walkways and rail tracks have led to many fatal accidents. Many would still remember how a truck in November 2017 developed a brake failure, veered off the expressway and crushed a woman selling articles by the roadside. The accident occurred at Tollgate, on the boundary between Lagos and Ogun states. The woman reportedly died before her colleagues could get her to the hospital. Many survivors at different locations have been left with injuries, and permanent disabilities.

Motorists and commuters are often subjected to hours of torture due to the traffic caused by the traders who occupy major roads with impunity. During rush hours after the close of work, the traders come out in full force to take over a large chunk of the road, leaving a tiny part for vehicles to struggle through.