Tessy Igomu

Transportation across the globe is said to be the pivot around which the wheel of every modern economy revolves. And to ensure that this, countries have in place, well outlined, automated transportation management system for effective documentation.

Over the years, what it takes to legitimately drive a vehicle in Lagos, are valid vehicle particulars that include a Roadworthiness Certificate (RWC), obtained from the Lagos State licensing offices across the state. The document is meant to indicate that a vehicle had passed all the criteria required to be on the road as regards safety and all its measures.

With this, drivers are said to be free from undue highhandedness of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), who navigate through the labyrinth of Lagos roads to pounce on unsuspecting drivers.

Lately, it has become compulsory for individuals to take their vehicles for physical inspection at designated VIS centres, despite having being issued what many consider a roadworthiness certificate.

This directive has elicited wide outcry and condemnation, with many describing it as ill advised and a platform to further embolden an already corrupt system. They also see it as a ploy to rip motorists off as well as an avenue for overzealous state officials to get illegitimately enriched by employing unconventional tactics like intimidation and harassment.

In May 2018, the former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, while inaugurating eight computerised vehicle inspection centres, said the move was part of plans to set up a world class automated Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) centres that will provide a faultless and human error-proof system.

The new centres located in Oko-Oba, Ayobo, Iyana-Ipaja, Oko-Afo, Badagry, PWD, Gbagada, Agric-Isawo and Epe, were meant to compliment those already in operation in Ojodu and Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Ambode explained that with the centres fully in operation, issuance of roadworthiness certificates would be hinged on the inspection of vehicles at any of the centres. He also said the state government would partner with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to ensure that

only roadworthy vehicles are allowed to ply Lagos roads.

His words: “The plan is to replicate the centres in all the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state. We have taken this route to ensure we do not repeat what happened between 2013 and 2016, when over 416 lives were lost and 2,498 were injured

due to road crashes on our roads as a result of human errors, which research has proved to be responsible for 90 per cent of accidents, while mechanical and environmental factors account for only 10 per cent.

“Since the inauguration of Ojodu and Ikorodu centres, 93, 768 vehicles have been taken there between April 2017 and December 2017. Of these, 53,970 vehicles passed, 39, 798 failed, while 29,977 of those that failed had a retest and passed. It is noteworthy that over 60 per cent

of the vehicles that failed did so due to faulty brakes and issues relating to lighting, suspension, tyres and so on.”

The Director, Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service, Mr. Abdul-Hafeez Toriola, also urged motorists to process their RWC by visiting any of the centres, where they would be issued an inspection report.

He urged insurance companies, vehicle documents processing agencies, car dealers, importers and safety agencies to cooperate with the state government to achieve its objective. He stressed that henceforth, the agency would insist that inspection be carried out before vehicle

purchases and registrations were completed.

Decrying the directive, most motorists stressed that roadworthiness should be a uniformed policy that covers every driver irrespective of the state they in which they operate. They noted that some unscrupulous VIO officers and law enforcement agents would capitalize on it to extort

money from drivers coming into Lagos from other states.

Kinglsey Oriaku, a transporter in Lagos said the state government should endeavour to make laws that are human. He lamented that motorists are already overburdened by multiple taxation and other revenue-driven initiatives that have led to daily undue harassments.

“There should be a federal roadworthiness certificate issued to cover all vehicles on Nigerian roads. If not, the ones issued by other states become worthless once a driver crosses into Lagos. Don’t be surprised that a motorist that drives into Lagos from even the neighbouring Ogun State, for business could have his vehicle impounded unjustly,” he said.

Adekunle Opeolu described most vehicles on Lagos roads as ‘hired killers’ and wondered who usually have certified them roadworthy. To him, virtually all roads in Lagos are in shambles and should first be certified car-worthy for motorists alike.

“Even LAGBUS that is an initiative of the state government is a booby trap and killer on wheels. Are they saying these contraptions that daily belch black smoke and are without rear light have been checked and certified fit? Who issued them certificate of roadworthiness? This directive is only aimed at vehicles owned by companies and individuals because it will be waived for commercial bus drivers. This move is totally unacceptable to Nigerians and must be stopped at once.

“The Lagos state government should look somewhere else to generate revenue and VIO officials should concentrate more effort on the essentials of their work. Most of them are mere road hagglers who should be shown the way out,” he said.

Nduka Obum, a freight forwarder in Ikeja said the initiative was absolutely wrong. He advocated a continuation of the old practice, noting that it would be time consuming and could be abused by officials involved in the inspection.

“Some would stay at home and still be issued the certificate. It would now become a commodity available to those willing to part with something substantial,” he said.

Ayodele Arogundade, Director of Easy-learn Driving School, Ajao Estate, expressed fears that the directive, if enforced, would lead to the centres being overwhelmed by the volume of vehicles in Lagos. He maintained that the move would amount to a wild goose chase and urged

the state government to stop hitting up the polity by reverting to the old system.

In April 2015, an erstwhile Commissioner of Transportation in Lagos State declared that there were about two million vehicles on Lagos roads with a density of 224 vehicles per kilometre, while the VIS website indicated that over five million cars and 200,000 commercial vehicles

with a density of 227 vehicles per kilometre are recorded daily.

Speaking on the issue, the Director, Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service, Mr. Abdul-Hafeez Toriola said the move is to ensure that road carnages that lead to needless loss of lives on Lagos

roads are reduced to the barest minimum. He stated that to ensure that motorists key into the directive, the agency would embark on safety sensitization campaign to motor parks, markets and other public places.

Toriola explained that VIS operations have become totally automated, noting that 19 computerized centres are already in operation. He said the state government’s plan was to establish 57 across the state with time.

He explained that vehicle inspection at the centres are free and that motorists should not entertain fears about having their vehicles impounded or fined.

“Once a motorist pays for roadworthiness, a certificate is issued alongside a referral, which is what would be tendered at any of the automated VIS centres. After a vehicle is scanned and faults are detected, a report indicating the repairs to be carried out would be issued, after which the vehicle is expected to brought back for re-inspection. For vehicles with major faults, which we know might pose danger to the public and the driver, we usually advise the owner

to call in a trusted mechanic to have it fixed. There are provisions for such emergencies. Even at that, we don’t impound vehicles, we can only advise and it is on this basis that a final report is issued to certify that the vehicle is fit to be on the road.”

On the process being abused, the VIO director, said measures have been put in place to have that checkmated.

“Because the aim is to have a transparent, trusted agency and in turn, earn trust, steps have been made to ensure the process is not abused by our officers. Anyone with complaint can approach a senior officer at the centre. I can also be reached through my number – 08034006683. This effort is aimed ensuring safety on our roads,” Toriola said.