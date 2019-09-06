Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed the willingness of his administration to generate billions of naira from waste through recyclable waste, which he added would be used to manage the generated wastes.

The governor spoke during the launch of Blue box programme, an environmental initiative of his administration aimed at sorting waste from homes.

Sanwo-olu enthused that his administration hopes to move from waste being a burden to means of revenue generation and jobs creation.

He also disclosed that the state would create a recycle economy with 50 per cent of waste generated in Lagos is recycled by 2021.

Therefore, the governor implored residents to key into the initiative by separating recyclable waste, which they could exchange for money, thereby tapping into the huge economy that it is meant to provide.

Sanwo-Olu who said the old style of waste management needs to give way for a more efficient technique, added that the sorting of waste from homes would start with pilot scheme in Surulere, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

On his part, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, lamented that the dearth of sufficient land space, which he added had affected adversely waste management strategy.

“This necessitated our urge to rethink our strategy in waste management and one of which is waste sorting. Our ultimate aim is to attain waste conversion and waste buyback. And in the process, turning our waste into resources.

This will ultimately minimise our waste and eventually reduce drastically what is left to be transported to the landfills and also eliminate illicit disposal via our drainage systems,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, has promised to better secure residents as it is one of the primary duties of government. He spoke during the commissioning and handover of 120 patrol vehicles and 35 motorcycles to security agencies at Alausa, Ikeja yesterday.

While commending the various members of the security operatives, the governor said: “the task ahead all of us is a great one but each time I see you, I feel proud. It is a dimension of our commitment to good governance. We will continue to engage private sectors who are our collaborators in ensuring not only a safe Lagos but a place where businesses thrive’’, he assured.