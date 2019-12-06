Lagos government, yesterday, launched the Construction, Demolition and Disaster Waste (CDDW) of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in a bid to eradicate wastes generated during construction and demolition in the State.

Speaking at the CDDW Stakeholders’ Forum, with the theme: “Creating values through responsible management of construction and demolition waste in Lagos State,” Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said government had not stopped devising strategies towards value creation and making life better for all.

He said the theme was critical, timely and a calculated step as it was targeted at contributing frontier approaches to construction and demolition waste management towards safety, liveability and sustainability of human race and the environment.

The commissioner, whose speech was read by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the management of CDDW had evolved over the years with the introduction of various strategies with treatment options for re-use and recycling of CDDW to guard it from constituting environmental nuisance.

“Now, LAWMA is taking up the challenges to ensure efficient management of CDDW from cradle to grave in the State. The Lagos State Government is quite aware that the degrees or choice of management options deployed to waste is critical to climate change management, mitigation and adaptation and so, the Lagos State Government is implementing this ‘green’ approach to waste management.

“All these efforts are being concerted with due realisation that any omission or error that could be recorded in the adoption of options should not create new challenges; otherwise, the world eco-balance would be negatively affected. Whereas, we have the privileged of exploring workable and adaptable options to effectively and efficiently surmount and challenges,” he said.