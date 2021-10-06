By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on yesterday named the State Housing Estate in Gbagada after the late Leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and ex-Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd).

He said the Gbagada Estate, which is expected to be commissioned later this year was named after late Kanu, to demonstrate to others that Lagos State will never forget its heroes.

“It is our hope that every time, outstanding and heroic leadership is recognised and rewarded, new leaders will be inspired to emerge and continue from where the departing generation left off,” he said.

This was announced at a Day of Tributes, organised by the state government in honour of late kanu

In his tribute, Sanwo-Olu described the deceased as “a most visionary and courageous Governor of our dear Lagos State” and “Outstanding Nigerian.”

He said late Admiral Kanu, in his service as Military Governor of Lagos State, between 1977 and 1978, “was one of those who laid the foundation of modern Lagos; a foundation that his successors have been proud to inherit and build upon.”

In his welcome address, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, described late Kanu as a man who played his role well and had impact in the lives of Nigerians, worked towards the unity and fought for the actualisation of democracy in Nigeria as well as an achiever who lived and died for the good of the people.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described late Kanu as a patriot and partner in the struggle for democracy and enthronement of true federalism in Nigeria.

Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, who was represented by his then deputy, Otunba Femi Pedro said late Kanu is “a rare breed in his consistent and unwavering commitment to social justice, democracy and workable federalism in Nigeria” adding that “Admiral Kanu was a Lagosian, true Nigeria nationalist in the very true sense of that phrase.”

Tinubu also said that “In everything that he (Kanu) did, from his work as former administrator of Lagos State to the sacrifices he made to help NADECO during the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, Rear Admiral Kanu was highly principled. He provided democratic vision and meaningful ideas to advance historic struggle.”

Also eulogising the former Military Administrator, Kanu’s wife, Gladys, son, Jeffery; NADECO leader, Mr. Ayo Opadokun and others described the deceased as a detribalised Nigerian, freedom fighter, disciplined, principled, patriot and selfless man who should be celebrated.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, Rev. Steven Adegbite also described the deceased as a patriot who served God and humanity with all his heart and what he had.

Kanu, a retired Naval Officer, former Military Governor of old Imo State and former member of the Supreme Military Council (the highest decision-making organ of the then military government), who hailed from Ovim Village in Abia State, died on Wednesday, January 12, 2021 at the age of 78.