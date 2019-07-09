Doris Obinna

In a bid to catch them young, the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo has eulogised the presentation of the Kellogg’s Superstars awards to 50 school pupils, majority of who were invited to Lagos along with their parents.

Pouring encomium on the directors of Kellogg’s Tolaram, Soyombo said, “the company is imbued with rare foresight aimed at making the whole child, by not rewarding pupils with scholarships and also investing in educational infrastructure, educational partnerships, literacy commitment and other primary needs that ensures brighter opportunities for the Nigerian child.”

“It is crystal clear that Kellogg’s Tolaram essay competition and reward initiative was borne out of passion and will no doubt contribute to the expanding educational status of Lagos State and Nigeria.”

The contest which began in March 2019 reached out to more than 1.8 million pupils in 12,000 schools across