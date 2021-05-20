The dream to have the National Teams return to action either at the Surulere National Stadium or the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja may soon become a reality as construction work at the two stadiums have reached advanced stage.

According to one of the engineers on site, “We are in the final stage of construction. As I speak to you, we are planting the grass to ensure that before the end of June/July, the stadium can be ready for international matches. There’s no better way to appreciate the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare other than to complete the job on schedule. The minister has been on our neck with proper monitoring with the mandate that we must get the stadium ready in due course.”

The engineer further said “I want to salute the minister’s doggedness, enthusiasm and tenacity of purpose at ensuring that all hands are on deck. Anytime he puts a call across, we feel his passion to get the stadium back to shape and his passion is very rare.”