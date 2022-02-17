By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The National Drugs Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arranged a 49-year-old man, Ezekiel Ibe, who was arrested for illegally being in possession of 5, 458. before the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The defendant, according to the prosecutor, Mr Jerry Aernan, was arrested on December 23, 2021, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, for unlawful possession of the said banned drugs.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The prosecutor told the court presided over by Justice Yellim Bogoro that the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the National Drag Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004).

The charge against the defendant reads: “that you Ezekiel Ibe, male adult, 48 years old, on or about the 23rd day of December 2021, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court l, without lawful authority knowingly possessed 5,458. 894 kgs of Tramadol Psychotropic substance similar to Cocaine, Heroin and LSD and thereby committed an offence contrary to and Punishable under section 11(c) of the National Drag Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N20 Laws of the Federation of Nigerian, 2004”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Upon the defendant’s not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date, and also asked that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS), till the determination of the charge.

Responding to the prosecutor’s request, defendant’s lawyer, Mr Maxwell Okpara, informed the court that he had filed his client’s bail application and the same has been served on the prosecutor, who has equally responded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Okpara while urging the court to grant his client bail on the liberal time, also told the court that his client is having some health challenges, which the NCoS do not have facility to handle.

Countering the bail application, the prosecutor, Mr. Aernan told the court that the defendant failed to file an affidavit indicating his health challenge and there was no any medical report to such.

He asked the court to refuse the application.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Bogoro, after perusing the Defendant’s bail application and prosecutor’s counter-affidavit, and cited plethoras of authorities, however admitted bail to the defendant in the sum of N10 million with two sureties.

The judge also ordered that one of the sureties must be a landed property owner either in Victoria Island or the Ikoyi area of Lagos State. Adding that both the defendant and sureties must submit two passport photographs.

The judge, while adjourning defendant’s trial till April 7 and May 9, ordered that he should be remanded in NCoS’ custody, till the perfection of the bail conditions.