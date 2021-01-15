By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been urged to fasttrack the inauguration of South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun to compliment effort of other security agencies to check activities of criminal elements

The group of Nigerians in the diaspora, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) made the appeal while expressing concern over the spate of insecurity across the state.

YOV wondered why it was taking long for the governor to inaugurate the security outfit as it had been done in other states of the region.

The group, in a statement issued it Secretary General, Mr. Shina Okanlomo, said Nigerians in the diaspora were not happy with security situation as the state is becoming volatile with activities of cultists and ritualists.

“How do you want us to come back home where our lives and that of our families back home aren’t safe? Nigerians in the Diaspora are worried. None of us abroad can contemplate coming to Nigeria without giving a thought about the porous security situation in the country. Most unfortunate is the fact that a mega city like Lagos tops the list of the most volatile state in the region. This is not unconnected with the activities of cultists and ritualists that have been terrorising the state.”

“For instance in Lagos, Amotekun bill was signed into law in March last year and up till now, the security outfit is yet to begin operation.

“With Ogun State beginning its operation in earnest, the full operation of the security outfit will ensure lives and property are secured.”

Okanlomo said the delay in the take off of Amotekun in Lagos was dangerous as it would affect its economy.