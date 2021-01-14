By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been urged to fast track the inauguration of South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun in the state to compliment effort of other security agencies, to check activities of criminal elements.

The appeal for quick inauguration of the security outfit, Amotekun was made by a group of Nigerians in diaspora, under the umbrella body of Yoruba One Voice (YOV).

The group made the appeal to the governor while expressing concern over the spate of insecurity across the state.

YOV wondering why it is taking long for the governor to inaugurate the security outfit as it had been done in other states of the region.

The group in a statement issued by it secretary general, Mr. Shina Okanlomo, said Nigerians in the diaspora are not happy with the present security situation in the state, adding that Lagos state is becoming volatile with activities of cultists, and ritualists in the state.

“How do you want us to come back home where our lives and that of our families back home aren’t safe?Nigerians in the Diaspora are worried.None of us abroad cannot contemplate coming to Nigeria without giving a thought about the porous security situation in the country

“Most unfortunate is the fact that a mega city like Lagos state tops the list of the most volatile state in the region. This is not unconnected with the activities of cultists and ritualists that have been terrorising the state.

“For instance in Lagos state, Amotekun bill was signed into law in March last year and up till now, the security outfit is yet to begin operation in Lagos State.

“With Ogun state beginning its operation in earnest, the state has risen to the occasion with operation Amotekun, the full operation of the security outfit will ensure that lives and property in the state are secured”, the statement read.

Okanlomo said the delay in the take off of Amotekun in Lagos is dangerous,as that will affect the economy of the state.

The group, however, urged the traditional rulers across the southwest to support Amotekun in their respective states as that would go a long way in reducing the spate of insecurity in the region.