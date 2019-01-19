The Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer, Maternal and Child Centre (MCC), Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State, Dr. Dapo Soyinka has revealed that the state government cannot tackle the increasing rate of jaundice in children born in Lagos.

Soyinka made this revelation, while the centre was presented with three new modern phototherapy machines by members of Rotary Club of Lagos West, District 9110, Nigeria, adding that the major problem faced by the centre is the replacement and longevity of the Baby Blue Light.

“We are happy and my heart is filled with joy. When I was first told, I never believed that the club would buy it for us. This is surprising and we are grateful. We deliver about 200 children every month and more than 80 percent of them have jaundice. The facility we have here cannot be enough. The state government can’t fight the disease alone” Dr. Soyinka stated.

While presenting the machines to the management of the centre, Mr. Pius Ude who represented the incumbent President, Albert S. Da-Silva said that after survey they found out that the centre suffer from inadequate phototherapy machines.

“The District in conjunction with the Lagos West brought these solely for the advancement of human health. We are going to monitor them to know when to bring more,” he stated.