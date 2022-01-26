By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The new Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has charged Area Commanders, DPOs/HODs and tactical commanders not to undermind his position because of his familiarity with them .

The police commissioner said they should rather translate their long-time relationship with him to success in the state.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the warning was informed by the belief that some officers he has known for some time may take undue advantage of their familiarity with him, take things for granted and abdicate their statutory duties.

CP Alabi charged the officers during his maiden meeting with them shortly after taking over the mantle of leadership as Commissioner of Police in the state at a brief ceremony held recently at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

According to the spokesman, ‘Alabi said that although he cherished friendship, but such friendship must not be at the detriment of diligence, result-oriented policing and quality service delivery to the people.

‘He directed the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to constantly engage and partner with critical stakeholders in their areas of responsibilities for effective policing.

‘Speaking further, the Commissioner of Police warned officers against corruption and infringement on fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

‘He, however, assured that he would always provide good leadership that would help them succeed in the discharge of their duties.’