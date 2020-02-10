“I urge the {Lagos} residents to disregard this trending report on social media platforms that secret plans are underway to provide all registered okada riders that have LASRRA and NURTW identification cards with new mini buses as a way to curb the menace of unemployment. It is a lie. It is unconfirmed and a deceitful attempt to mislead innocent members of the public’’

With this official statement, the Lagos State Government on Friday refuted the fake news trending on social media that it was planning to distribute free mini buses to commercial motorcycle {okada} riders to ameliorate their suffering.

Describing the news as baseless, unconfirmed and a fraudulent attempt by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspected innocent members of the public, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, warned members of the public to totally disregard it.

He was reacting to the social media claim that the Lagos State Government was planning secretly to provide all registered okada riders with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency {LASRAA} and National Union of Road Transport Workers {NURTW} identification with new mini buses as a way to curb the menace of unemployment.

Oladeinde explained that Block F, Room 305, where interested people were directed to visit in the secretariat for free registration, did not exist while the name Mrs. Omobolanle, named as the officer in charge of the registration, was fictitious and non-existent.