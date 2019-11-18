Ngozi Nwoke, Lagos

Chairman of the National Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Lagos State Council, Dr Qasim Olarere Akinreti, has called on journalists to abide by the code of conduct and ethics of journalism and ensure they report with credibility.

Akinreti disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos Monday, November 18, while highlighting the forthcoming photojournalist national conference which is slated for December 3rd to 6th at the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture, Ikeja.

“With the ongoing caution on hate speech, I implore journalists to report with facts and credibility as this will prove that they abide by the code of conduct and ethics of journalism,” he said.

“Every year we organise programmes to enlighten and educate members. It’s a favourable opportunity where we exhibit our works and share ideas to bridge the gaps between us and our counterparts in developed countries.

“This conference is therefore about the exhibition of works by Nigerian photojournalists, awards for their highly rated published works and special awards honouring veterans who have contributed immensely to the growth and advancement of photojournalism in Nigeria.

“The climax of the conference which is the lecture/award night is to honour veterans for their invaluable, inspiring and lasting contributions to photojournalism in Nigeria, he disclosed.

The conference which has the theme, “Press Photography and The Challenges of Multimedia” is expected to harmonise operations of photojournalists from the four corners of the country in ways that will help endear the professional practice of journalism in Nigeria.