The Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has donated relief items to the Little Saints Orphanage located at Ekoro Road, Abule Egba on Thursday in Lagos.

The donation was part of the union’s plan to mark the 2021 Press Week of Lagos Council.

Mr Adeleye Ajayi, the Chairman of the Lagos Council, lauded Rev Mrs Christiana Bamidele George, the Founder of Little Saints Orphanage, for a job well done.

‘I want to commend the founder of the orphanage and the administrators for supporting these children.

‘The NUJ is here to support the children and to let them know that we cherish them.

‘It is part of our Press Weekend activities to give to the needy and this is why we are here,’ Ajayi stated.

He said the Union would continue to support Little Saints Orphanage while hoping that the union’s commitment will be better next year.

Reacting to the visit, Mrs Juliet Abiodun, an administrator at the orphanage, commended Lagos NUJ for its kind gesture.

‘On behalf of the entire management of Little Saints Orphanage, I want to say a very big thank you to NUJ.

‘I pray that the protection of God will never depart from any of you.

‘I also pray that all your children will excel in their chosen careers and no evil shall befall your household,’ she said.

The Little Saints Orphanage was commissioned on June 4, 1994, celebrating its 27-year anniversary a few months ago.

Abiodun disclosed that the orphanage caters to three categories of children, namely victims of abuse, abandonment and orphans.

The Little Saints Orphanage branch in Abule-Egba has 40 girls in its custody between the ages of 2 to 18.

The boys are located in the Akowonjo area of Lagos.

The orphanage has branches in other locations which include Ogudu, Itele, Ibadan, Warri, while the headquarters is located in Palmgrove Estate in Lagos.

‘The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development is in charge of adoption,’ Abiodun said

The NUJ Lagos State Council also visited the Holy Family Home for the Elders, located at Babalosha, Mushin, Lagos.

The team was received by Mrs Tola Odutayo, Coordinator, Holy Family Home For the Elders.

‘We don’t discriminate as we treat all our 15 elders in our custody the same way.

‘The home is strictly meant for those who have attained 65 years and above with no life-threatening ailment,’ she said.

Odutayo said the Centre was open to visitors on daily basis between 10 am and 5 pm.

Ajayi said it was a thing of joy paying a visit to the elderly.

‘We are happy to be here and we want to sincerely commend the Holy Family Home for the care thus far.

‘It is our Press Week and we feel it’s normal to come here to support the elderly in our own little way.

‘We also want to be well taken care of when we get old, hence, such visit like this is necessary.

‘We wish them long life and we pray that God will continue to protect them,’ the NUJ chairman said.

The Holy Family Home for the Elders was commissioned by His Eminence, Cardinal Anthony Okogie, Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos on 27th June 2009.

