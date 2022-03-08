By Lukman Olabiyi

Members of Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have passed vote of confidence on theirs chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo.

The union members passed vote of confidence on MC Oluomo and called on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to interfere in the internal affairs of the union, which if not well managed could snowballed to big crisis in the state.

The union members expressed their feelings when they stormed

Marina, Lagos House to protest the alleged interference by external forces outside the state.