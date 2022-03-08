By Lukman Olabiyi
Members of Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have passed vote of confidence on theirs chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo.
The union members passed vote of confidence on MC Oluomo and called on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to interfere in the internal affairs of the union, which if not well managed could snowballed to big crisis in the state.
The union members expressed their feelings when they stormed
Marina, Lagos House to protest the alleged interference by external forces outside the state.
In a letter submitted to the governor by a team led by the union’s state Treasurer Alhajl Mustapha Adekunle also known as Sego, the union argued that the power to manage, create and recreate branches rest within the power of the state council of the union and not the national body.
“The power to create, recreate, cancel, merge branches, units, zones is exclusively granted under Article 17[2] iv to the State Executive Council of each state and Lagos State is not an exception. The current zonal arrangement of the tricycle and motorcycle operations of the union which has assured peace is indeed commendable and should not be jettisoned.
“The only known method of removing an elected State Executive member is by impeachment and we, therefore, frown at the query issued to our Chairman (Akinsanya) in the performance of his duties by the National President, Alhaji Baruwa, who did not appoint him. As an elected Chairman, the tenure of Alhaji Akinsanya for four years in the first instance is sacrosanct.
“We hereby pass a vote of confidence in Alhaji Akinsanya and seriously warn that this state shall not allow anyone for political considerations to tamper with her peace as is presently the situation in midst of the NURTW State Councils in Southwest,” they said.
Meanwhile, responding Sanwo-Olu, Sanwo-Olu hailed the union members for not taking laws into their hands, assuring that the state would continue to do everything to ensure peaceful coexistence of residents and ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.
He said: “I have received all your messages and it will be given due consideration. As you come here peaceful, I urged you to go back to your various destinations peacefully. It is paramount as government to address to the issues with urgency they deserve.”
