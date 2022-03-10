By Lukman Olabiyi

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has suspended its Lagos chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as Mc Oluomo, indefinitely over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the union.

NURTW also directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the state secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

It alleged that the decision to place MC Oluomo on indefinite suspension was basically to prevent any breakdown of law and order after it came to its notice that he was already inciting members against the union, an act that is completely against NURTW constitution.

NURTW also directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to State Secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

MC Oluomo’s suspension was contained in a letter sent to him on decisions taken by the national body as regards his recent conducts which Union described as a total disregard for the constitution governing members’ activities across the country.

In the letter dated March 9th, 2022, the national body stressed that it resolved to suspend MC Oluomo after it became obvious that MC Oluomo was not apologetic over his actions even after he was directed to explain reasons for embarking on such.

However, MC Oluomo in his reaction to the decision of the national body of the union, said him and all members of the union have withdrawn their membership from the national body.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Rising from a meeting at the State Secretariat, Agege, the suspended chairman said all attempts for an amicable resolution of the crisis with the national body have failed.

He pointed out that members have protested to Lagos State Government over the state of affairs in the union.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the Nationai Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 Branches and Zones hereby resolve to immediate withdrawal of our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State and to write the Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about our decision,” he said.