A member of National Executive Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), representing Lagos State, Chief Alamu Otegbeye, has picked holes in the endorsement of a new chairman in the state.

He argued that it was the sole responsibility of the NURTW’s National Administrative Council in collaboration with other members of the union to decide who becomes the next chairman of NURTW Lagos State Council, and “no one could assume the office through the back door.”

Otegbeye who is also one of the founding members of Elders’ Forum of the state council of the union, described as laughable how the outgoing state chairman of NURTW, Tajudeen Agbede, recently endorsed one Michael Odugunle, aka Ajilo, to take over from him.

In the same vein, he urged some factional members peddling the rumours that Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, was planning to cause mayhem in the state to desist from such character assassination.

He said the allegations were unfounded and sheer products of imagination of those who are hell-bent in tearing the union apart, with ulterior and selfish motives:

“MC Oluomo is one of the respected members of NURTW, who has been positively promoting the union within and outside the state. He is someone who has the welfare of the members at heart. So, there is no way such a person will be plotting evil against same members.”

Stressing why the endorsement by Agbede cannot stand the test of time, Otegbeye said the state chairman has no right to install his successor. He stated that it was mandatory by the constitution of the union to follow the laid down rules and regulations in choosing a new chairman:

“Without the dissolution of the State Executive Council, no one has the right to take over the office. No state chairman has the right to choose incoming chairman because the present state executive’s tenure will expire by the end of August.”

He added that no elder of the union in Lagos was in support of Agbede’s move to install anybody as the next chairman.