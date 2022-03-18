By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government, suspended chairman of the state chapter, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, a.k.a. Mc Oluomo, Registered Trustees NURTW; Registered Trustees Of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); Registered Trustees Of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and others have been dragged before the Federal High Court, Lagos over collection of union levies from non members of their unions.

The suit was instituted against respondents by a lawyer, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje for himself and on behalf of a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON).

According to the applicant, the suit was filed pursuant to Section 33, 36, 40, and 46 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Order 4, Rules 3; 4(4)(5) and 11 of the fundamental rights enforcement procedure rules, 2009.

Others listed in the suit as respondents were Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman; Attorney-Generaland Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo ( SAN) ; Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Director of State Security Service (SSS).

Moving a Motion Exparte before court on Friday, Ogungbeje asked the court for an order restraining the respondents jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their agents, officials, servants privies, officers and/or whosoever called from forceful imposition, collection, extortion, and collection of any transport union levies. dues, fees or monies from non members of their unions.

He also asked the court for an order restraining the state government and its Attorney-General, jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their Ministries, Organs, agents, officials. servants, privies, officials, officers and/or whatsoever called from further enforcement or implementation of the N800, 00, as due from transporters.

Justice Lifu after listened to Ogungbeje’s submissions, ordered all the respondents in the suit to show cause within seven days from the day they were served with the application, why the orders sought for should not be granted.

Justice Lifu has however, adjourned the matter till May 24, 2022, for further hearing.