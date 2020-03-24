Lukman Olabiyi

A 15-year-old girl accused of killing her father’s friend while attempting to rape her, has been offered free legal services by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD).

OPD promised to offer her free and quality legal representation throughout the duration of the trial.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by OPD, Director of Public Affairs, Mamud Hassan yesterday.

The 15- year–old girl who resides at Aboru in Alimosho Local Government Area,on Tuesday appeared before Mrs Adeola Adedayo of Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court over alleged murder.

She allegedly stabbed Babatunde Ishola, 51, to death on March 7 at Nwadolu Street, Aboru, Lagos; thereby committed an offence punishable under section 225 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The magistrate remanded her at Correctional Home for Girls in Idi Araba and subsequently adjourned the case to April 27.

Speaking on the plight of the teenager and other inmates at the Correctional Centres in the state, the Director Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi, said the office would not only provide the suspects with free legal services, but also give them qualitative legal representation in terms of experience, knowledge and understanding of criminal laws of the land.

According to her, this principle would be adhered in all cases handled by OPD until justice prevails. She assured members of the public that they would not only put in every effort in their cases but also all legal instruments must be deployed to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.

Adeyemi further reiterated the commitment of OPD to increasing number of visits to the Correctional Centres in a bid to get more inmates benefit from free legal services.

The OPD had earlier in the year visited Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Borstal Institution for Boys, Abeokuta and numerous Police stations in the state in order to provide free legal assistance to the indigent inmates and get bail for those dacing bailable offences.