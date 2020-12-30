Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed COVID-19 test for people living with disabilities will soon become free of charge.

Sanwo-Olu made this known during an interactive session with people living with disabilities, at a programme tagged: “A Day with Mr. Governor,” at the State House Annex, Marina.

Besides, the governor while pledging better welfare package for the people, also revealed that the state government has earmarked N500 million as disability fund.

The event was attended by representative of various groups of people living with disabilities in the state, they all aired their grievances and also asked for better welfare, education and free healthcare.

In his response, the governor said: “You have spoken your mind, you have corrected us as government, where you think we have not done well, you have commended where you think we have done so very well, you have also admonished us, you have encouraged us, you have said to us all of the things you believe we can do very quickly that can make life a lot better for you.

“Listening to you have enriched us, have giving us better understanding of where we need to improve our relationship and all of the access you have with us.”