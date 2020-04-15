Christopher Oji

Some communities in Lagos and Ogun states have accused the police of arresting their children while keeping vigil to ward off hoodlums, as the law enforcement agents could not protect them. They expressed fears over threat of attack by hoodlums, which forced them to form vigilance groups for their own protection.

Daily Sun gathered that hoodlums had been on rampage since the extension of the lockdown by the Federal Government. According to sources, the residents of Ayobo, Ikotun, Ogba, Agege, Ipaja, Iyana-Ipaja, Iju and Bucknor in Lagos State as well as adjoining places that fall under Ogun State such as Akute and Ajuwan etc have not been sleeping with their two eyes closed.

Investigations showed that the attacks were allegedly perpetrated by cult groups, especially Awawa boys, One Million Boys and other groups, who seem to have overwhelmed the police.

Since last week Thursday, residents of Lagos, who are convinced that the police would not be able to contain the raids by the massive numbers of the criminals, have resorted to self- help as they formed emergency vigilance groups in their areas. The vigilance group who were seen in virtually all the streets set up bonfire with used tyres and warned the hoodlums to steer clear of their zones or risk their wrath.

As at Tuesday, the police stormed such areas as Iju, Ikotun, Isheri, Bucknor and Agege and arrested some residents keeping vigil to ward off the criminals.

At Araromi Street, near Guru in Iju, eight men keeping vigil were arrested and are being detained at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti.

The community spokesman, Ayodele Mukaila, has sent a save our souls to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu, to prevail on the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to wade into the matter and set their children free. He said: “Really, when we heard that One Million Boys and Awawa Boys were coming to our area, we mobilised our boys who were armed with some cudgel, machetes, stones, and sticks. They were keeping vigil when the police from Red House, Iju came to pick them. Because they were innocent, they did not run when they saw the patrol vehicle coming. So they were gathered by the police, forced into the van and detained at Red House police station. We went to the station, but they were moved to the Area G command, Ogba. When we went to Ogba, we were told that our children were members of a group terrorising the area. But that is not the truth. If they are criminals, the community leaders will not stand for them.They are our children keeping vigil.”