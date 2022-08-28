By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has given update on the massive gridlock experienced at the Berger-OPIC axis on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Sunday, said the governments of Lagos and Ogun States had been working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that the congestion experienced at OPIC-Berger on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway between Friday 26th and Saturday 27th August, 2022 does not reoccur. “The ongoing work on the Berger-OPIC Axis is geared towards the timely completion of the reconstruction of the expressway to deliver a world class road that will make driving on the expressway a smooth experience.

As highlighted in a statement released by the Federal Controller, Engr. F. Oloyede, the public should note that the massive traffic gridlock was due to the impatience of some motorists who drive against traffic at the slightest excuse, thus causing enormous hardship to other motorists. “As agreed by all parties, the contractor has been directed to block all illegal road diversions, especially between Magboro and OPIC. This is to prevent the illegal U-turn at OPIC, which also exacerbates the gridlock within that axis,” he said. Oladeinde said law enforcement agencies, including the Police, FRSC and LASTMA, had been engaged to control traffic along the route.

He warned that any motorist caught removing any of the barriers used in blocking all illegal diversions would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to desist from this or face the full wrath of the law.

“Lagos and Ogun Traffic Management Personnel are available to ensure free flow of traffic. Motorists who drive against the traffic (one-way) or make a turn at unauthorised junctions will regret their indiscretion. They will be prosecuted,” he said.

The commissioner said security had been strengthened around the corridor and that the project promises to deliver a world class transport infrastructure that will put a stop to traffic congestion on the Expressway.