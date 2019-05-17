Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The governor-elect of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, has said that Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states are currently taken pragmatic steps to create a joint development commission to fast track development in the three states and move their economy to the next level.

He disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after he paid a courtesy call on the Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, in his office at the Governor’s Office, Agodi Ibadan on Friday.

Abiodun stated that the three states have many things in common as well as comparative advantages that should be leveraged to boost the economy, revenue generation, physical planning, and so on among the three states.

According to him, “I am in Oyo State on a courtesy call to my elder brother and senior colleague, Senator Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State. Ogun and Oyo state have a lot of things in common. One, we enjoyed the proximity to Lagos. Oyo State has been the economic headquarters for the entire South West.

“What we intend to do going forward is that we are going to have a joint development commission among Ogun, Lagos and Oyo because we have contiguity in common.

“We must ensure that our economic development is in sync, whether in the areas of security, physical planning, revenue or people that probably live in Ibadan and work in Ogun State and vice versa.

“We must ensure that we capture them in a tax net and we will ensure that in terms of physical infrastructure as well.

“The Lagos-Sagamu-Ibadan expressway is a road that joins all of us together, and that is probably the most important road in this country and the economy of Nigeria is intertwined on that road.

“So, those are issues that are very important to us. So, the governors of Ogun, Lagos and Oyo must sit down together and have a working relationship so that we can raise the economy of these states to the next level.”