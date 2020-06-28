Peter Anosike

The founding father of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, John Uche, has expressed regret over the balkanization of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization into three factions headed by Solomon Ogbonna, Nnamdi Nwaigwe and Ruben Nwakor.

Chief Uche, while reminding the stakeholders of the vision of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to unite, promote and protect the interest of the Igbo, lamented that the ideals were no longer being followed.

He expressed this concern when a factional president, Col. Nwakor (rtd), paid him a courtesy visit, noting that some people were merely using the group as a money-making venture to collect money from different political parties.

He assured that efforts were being made to separate the grains from the chaff and return the organization to its original vision.

He commended Nwakor and his group for remembering his struggles for Ndigbo in Lagos State and coming on the courtesy visit.

In his contribution, Nwakor regretted that the house Chief Uche laboured to build had collapsed.