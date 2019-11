An oil tanker is reported to have crashed on Lagos’ Otedola Bridge, inward Capital Oil filling station, at about 5:00 am Saturday morning.

Emergency response teams led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are on site and have commenced operations, LASEMA spokesman Nosa Okunbor says.

The crash area is being cordoned off, as LASEMA fire fighters work to control the oil spill from the crashed vehicle.

Daily Sun is monitoring the developing situation.