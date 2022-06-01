By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has told Lagosians not to express anxiety over the enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycle, popularly know as Okada, which commences today.

The state government recently declared total ban on operation of Okada in six local government area of Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, Eti-Osa and Ikeja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government assured Lagosians of their safety and adequate protection.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The law enforcement agencies went on a road show today to assure the public that the ban, which was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 18, after a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, will be enforced without any compromise.

“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018). The Government wishes to advise all law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear whatsoever as measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance. Lagosians and visitors are urged to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in our collective interest,” the statement read.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .