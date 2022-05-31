By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has told Lagosians not express any anxiety over the ban of commercial motorcycle popularly know as Okada that will take effect on June 1.

The state government recently declared total ban on operation of Okada in six Local Government Area.

The local governments are: Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, Eti-Osa and Ikeja.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information an Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government assured Lagosians of their safety and adequate protection.

“The law enforcement agencies went on a road show today to assure the public that the ban, which was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 18, after a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, will be enforced without any compromise.

“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018).

The Government wishes to advise all law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear whatsoever as measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance. Lagosians and visitors are urged to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in our collective interest”, the statement read.