Lagos Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools beginning from Monday, November 2, while boarders in public schools resume Sunday, November 1.

This was announced by Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo in a statement signed by Head, Public Affairs Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

The commissioner said it has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the state government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term,” she said.

The commissioner, therefore, advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.