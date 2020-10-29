Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, November 2, while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo in a statement signed by Head, Public Affairs

Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

The commissioner said that this has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the state government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.” She said.

The Commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.