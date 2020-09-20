Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has approved the reopening of cinemas and gyms as soon as possible, with a maximum of 33 per cent occupancy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this during a briefing, yesterday. Cinemas and other recreational outlets were shut in March to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Speaking at the press conference, Sanwo-Olu said:”Henceforth, cinemas and gyms are permitted to reopen as soon as possible, with a maximum of 33 per cent occupancy, which means that there must be a minimum of two empty seats between occupied seats; and in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.

“Next month, October, we will announce the decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy: night-clubs, bars, event centers, spas, public parks and so on. For now, these will continue to remain closed until fixed plans for reopening are announced in October 2020.