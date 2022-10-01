Supporters of the Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, went out on the street today to campaign for the election of their candidate, grounding traffic activities in Lekki, as they defied police orders and campaigned at the toll-gate.

The Labour Party supporters gathered on Saturday morning at the toll-gate despite heavy police presence on the ground.

It was learnt that private and commercial bus drivers finding alternative routes out of the traffic on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, as the traffic was almost at a stand still.

Speaking with a commercial bus driver, who opted for all his passengers to get another bus, he said, “Obidient people are campaigning at the toll gate, I have been in this traffic for too long, I’m going to turn back at Jakande roundabout. I wouldn’t be heading to Lekki Phase 1 again.”

Thousands of supporters of Peter Obi, under the aegis of the fast-growing ‘Obidient Movement’ converged on strategic parts in Lagos.

From National Stadium, Surulere to Lekki, and from Ikeja to Festac area of Lagos, many of the supporters on Saturday morning were seen holding the posters of the LP candidate and his vice, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, who had branded vests as they marched around and moved to the bridge The rally caused both human and vehicular traffic around the Stadium axis, from Alaka and Teslim Balogun Stadium and down to Ojuelegba.

Recall that a Third Force Movement appealed to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to approve the car park of the National Stadium Lagos, for the October 1 rally of supporters of Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Noting that the use of the stadium would avert unintended lockdown, The Third Force Movement, in a statement by Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, said without the approval the Organisers cannot stop Nigerians from using other venues like Gani Fawehinmi Park or Lekki Toll Gate.