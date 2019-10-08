Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s title hopeful, Sylvester Emmanuel, and 11 other Nigerians have qualified for the main draw at the ongoing Lagos Open Tennis championship at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

In the first round matches of the qualifying stage both the men and women’s singles yesterday, Emmanuel thrashed his Nigerian counterparts, Godgift Timibra 6-3 6-1, just as Sarah Adegoke spanked Sabath Ibrahim 6-1, 6-1.

Nigerian youngster, Emmanuel Jebutu, was the talk of the town following a 6-1,6-0 crushing of Bhanu Suthar of India as the qualifying round.

Making his debut at a senior international tournament, Jebutu was at his best form brushing side the Asian in less than an hour.

“I did not believe I could give somebody 6-1, 6-0 in a tournament of this magnitude, even though it’s a qualifying match. To beat an Indian in my first ever match in the Lagos Open is something I’ll love to cherish.

I’ll now focus on the second round of the qualifiers and hope to go even better in the next phase.”

Other Nigerians in the main draw are; Thomas Otu, Matthew Miracle Abamu, Mohammed Mohammed, Omolade Aderemi, Aanu Ayegbusi, Blessing Anuna and Osariemen Airhunmwunde.

The second round matches hold today (Tuesday), while the Main Draws (Singles and Doubles) also start.