Bunmi Ogunyale

Four Nigerian players have qualified for the second round at the ongoing Lagos Open Tennis Championship at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

The duo of Emmanuel Idoko and Joseph Imeh Ubon sailed through in the men’s singles, while Sarah Adegoke and Oyinlomo Quadre also joined the party in the women’s category.

Idol sent packing Kenya’s Ibrahim Kibet in two straight sets by 7-5, 6-1, Udon defeated his compatriot, Mohammed Mohammed by 6-3,6-0.

In other games decided in the firth round yesterday, Tunisia’s Skander Mansouri beat France’s Gianni Mina 7-6(4) 6-3, Takanyi Garanganga of Zimbabwe cruised past Russia’s Alexey Dubinin by 6-1 7-6(6), Zimbabwe’s Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda zoomed past tournament number three seed, Benjamin Lock 6-2 6-3, Jatin Dahiya of Indonesia ended the dreams of Nigeria’s Abayomi Oluseyi Philips by 6-4 6-2, just as Calvin Hemery from France pummeled Nigeria’s Sylvester Emmanuel 6-1 6-2.