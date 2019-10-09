Bunmi Ogunyale

The incessant rainfall at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club yesterday forced the organisers to cancel all the main draw matches.

Iain Smith, the ITF Supervisor in charge of the competition, noted that the rainfall caused the unprecedented change of plan.

As at the time of compiling this report, Nigeria’s Sylvester Emmanuel was almost done with his second qualifying match against Emmanuel Jebutu. He was leading 6-3, 1-0.

Other Nigerian players not guaranteed a place in the second round include Matthew Abamu, Mohammed Mohammed, Christian Paul and Emmanuel Ochei, all of whom were still yet to complete their matches.

In the Women’s Singles main draw for Wednesday are Oiza Yakubu, who takes on Riya Bhatia from India; Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre, who faces Patience Onebamhoin; Aanu Aiyegbusi who takes on Blessing Samuel, among others.

Yakubu, who has a very big task ahead of her, has promised to “play my game and see where it leads me” as she dares the Indian ranked 499 in the world.