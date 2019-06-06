The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Lagos Open Tennis has congratulated Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his inauguration as the new Executive Governor of Lagos State on 29 May 2019.

The Lagos Open, formerly the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship, has been an annual international tournament being staged to celebrate the sitting Governor of Lagos since the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the government of Babatunde Raji Fashola and erstwhile Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

A statement issued on behalf of the Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Trustees and members of the LOC reads: “Congratulations to His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and best wishes as you assume the office of Governor of Lagos State. The sun is shining all over as you commence the journey of building a greater Lagos.”

The Management Team of Lagos Open, an International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved Tours, which has been staged consistently since 1999 said that they are ready to work with the new Governor to take Lagos, one of the emerging mega cities of the world, to the zenith in the world of tennis.

“We wish you well and look forward to the journey with you especially in putting Lagos in the professional Tennis map of the world,” the statement reads.

Lagos Open Tennis is a $100,000 tournament on the ITF World Tennis Tour and comprises two legs, which hold for a week each, with $50,000 ($25, 000 for the men’s and women’s event each) the prize-money for each week.