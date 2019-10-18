Bunmi Ogunyale

Unseeded Nigeria’s Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre yesterday upset tournament’s number eighth seed, Serbian Curovic Tamara, in the second round at the ongoing Lagos Open Tennis, holding at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

Tamara could not continue the second round match in the second set due to fever. Before Tamara signalled to the referee that she could not continue the match, Quadre had already won the first set 6-2.

Just as Tamara, the ambition of winner of Women’s Singles in the first leg, Sada Nahimana, to repeat the feat of winning the tournament back to back was cut short as the unseeded Burundian star lost gallantly to tournament’s number four seed, Slovenia’s Kolar Nastja.

Speaking after her game, Quadre said: “It’s amazing winning this match and qualifying for my first-ever quarterfinal of the Lagos Open Tennis. It’s like a dream come true for me because before this competition, I had it at the back of my mind that I would get to, at least, the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament. I was a set away from achieving this last week during the first leg but I lost my second round match in the third set. Though disappointing, I had to brace up for the challenges ahead.