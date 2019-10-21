Bunmi Ogunyale

The downpour in Lagos and its environs throughout Sunday has forced the final matches of the 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship to be postponed till today.

The matches of both the men and women’s singles were supposed to start by 1pm, but when it got to some few minutes to 5pm and rain failed to stop, the ITF Supervisor, Patrick Kamuhia in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced the postponement of the finals, which will now begin by 10am Monday, with the women’s singles: the match between Indian Riya Bhatia and Nastja Kolar from Slovenia. This would be followed by the men’s singles final between Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Calvin Hemery from France.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwolu-Olu of Lagos, who supposed to declare the tournament closed on Sunday is still being expected during the finals on Monday, so also is the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Before the announcement of the postponement, the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan was a beehive of activities with the venue already jam-packed.